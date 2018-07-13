Featured
Field fire south of Exeter
A wall of smoke seen south of Exeter. (July 12, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 2:46PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 3:16PM EDT
A huge plume of smoke filled the sky south of Exeter over the noon hour Friday.
Crews were called in to battle a field fire near Hern Line & Park Road.
The flames moved quickly through the field.
It’s not clear what started the fire but the dry conditions may have been a factor.
There is currently a burn ban in place for all of Huron County.
After the fire fieldnado....@SouthHuron @905myFM @TimesAdvance @CTVLondon pic.twitter.com/yzQydHAT1U— Chief Andrew Baird (@SouthHuronFd) July 13, 2018
The fire spreading through a very dry field really quickly. Hern Line & Park Road south of Exeter. pic.twitter.com/PEHblxsY77— Emma Ens (@EmmaEnsCTV) July 13, 2018