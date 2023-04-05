Fewer houses sold in March while average home prices increased in Waterloo Region: WRAR

House prices slightly increased within Waterloo Region during March, but according to the latest data from the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR), the total number of houses sold decreased.

In a press release issued Wednesday, WRAR said another low was set last month with only 611 homes sold, a 38.4 per cent decrease compared to sales in March 2022.

“Sales activity was well below average in March, and while the number of homes sold is down, sale prices have increased modestly month over month,” Megan Bell president of WRAR said in the news release.

Those 611 sold include 356 detached, 126 townhouses, 86 condominium units and 42 semi-detached homes.

“With borrowing costs stabilizing and lenders promoting more appealing rates, I think we will see more buyers coming off the sidelines this spring, adding demand to our already popular Waterloo region and pushing home prices up slightly,” said Bell.

Data shows the average sale price for all residential properties within the region was $779,017, an 18.6 per cent decrease compared to March 2022 and a 2.4 per cent increase compared to February of this year.

“This is a peculiar market,” said Bell. “While we certainly will not have the same volume of sales as in 2022, demand remains strong.”