

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Regional Police Service has laid 36 charges during this year’s festive RIDE program.

A total of 53 ran from Nov. 23 until Jan. 1 across the region.

Almost 23,000 vehicles were checked.

In total, 13 impaired driving charges, 21 over 80 charges and two refusing breath sample charges were laid.

Police are reminding drivers to arrange for a ride home or to take public transportation when drinking.