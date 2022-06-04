Festival Hydro warns customers to not fall for scam calls
The hydro company that services Stratford, Seaforth, St. Marys, and the surrounding area is warning customers to be aware of scam calls.
Festival Hydro put out an alert Friday saying customers have been getting calls from someone offering them energy assistance and savings through rebates, as well as calls threatening disconnecting hydro unless given immediate payment.
Those who receive the calls are being asked not to provide any personal or confidential information, as Festival Hydro never threatens immediate disconnect over the phone.
Customers are encouraged to hang up if they receive what they believe to be a scam call and then call customer service at 519-271-4700 to validate.
