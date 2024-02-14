KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fergus woman wins big with Merry Millions

    Olga Bodnar of Fergus poses after winning $50,000 with OLG's Merry Millions draw. (Courtesy: OLG) Olga Bodnar of Fergus poses after winning $50,000 with OLG's Merry Millions draw. (Courtesy: OLG)
    A Fergus woman has a lot to celebrate after winning a big prize with OLG’s Merry Millions.

    Olga Bodnar won $50,000 in the Jan. 9 draw.

    Merry Millions was a limited-time OLG game available from Nov. 21 – Jan. 9.

    The winning ticket was bought at Zehrs on Towers Street in Fergus.

