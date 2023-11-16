Fergus woman charged for repeatedly assaulting nurse: Guelph police

A woman from Fergus is facing multiple charges after police say a nurse at a Guelph healthcare facility was repeatedly attacked on different occasions.

Guelph police say on Oct. 10, the woman was agitated and used a sign to strike a window of a nursing station multiple times.

Shortly after, police say the woman had fallen asleep in a common area and a nurse woke her up. The woman once again became agitated and allegedly punched the nurse in the face and pulled her hair while yelling death threats.

According to police, the nurse was helping another patient on Nov. 14, when the suspect attacked her again by punching her in the face several times and repeatedly kicking her.

The woman was discharged from the facility Wednesday and police have arrested her.

A 30-year old Fergus woman is charged with two counts of assault and uttering a death threat.

She was held for a bail hearing Thursday.