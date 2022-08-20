Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games welcomes nearly 26,000 attendees

The Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games were back in person for the first time in three years, and the community was ready for the return with the festival saying they welcomed nearly 26,000 people.

“From the board of directors and festival office, we want to thank all our Festival guests for supporting us through our first Festival in three years,” the board of directors said in a media release. “As our first event following the pandemic, we are overwhelmed by the kindness that you demonstrated as we navigated our way through, bringing you the best and safest Festival experience. Your thoughtful words and heartfelt messages have warmed our hearts, and we can’t wait to do this again next year.”

An international line-up of talented artists brought Celtic flair to the weekend with their unique styles.

From highland dancing, massed bands, clan gatherings and heavy events the festival was packed with events.

Guests shared their enthusiasm on Social Media and are already looking forward to next year.

“I was there for my first time on Saturday. I had such a good time!! I can’t wait to go again next year,” said festival attendee Carolynn S.

“Loved it and glad to have experienced it again after a two-year hiatus,” said Dan L, another festival goer.

Nova P took to social media and said: “Thank you Fergus for such an amazing weekend. I feel a new fire in my bones after being introduced to bagpipes at this festival. I was very pleased to learn a great deal about my heritage.”

The festival said it is grateful for the support received and offers a most sincere thank-you to the dedicated volunteers, talented competitors, performers, special guests, local businesses, sponsors, government grantors, and patrons.

The festival is expected to return next year.