KITCHENER -- A Fergus event with plenty of tradition has gone virtual for the second year in a row.

The Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and organizers have been making sure that games are going on.

The Red Hot Chili Pipers, along with dancers, could be seen online Saturday to ring in the 75th anniversary celebration.

More videos of highland dance, pipes, drums, and more can be found online at their website.