

CTV Kitchener





The Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games celebrated its 73rd year.

Over three days, visitors experienced Scottish culture, as well as authentic cuisine—including the polarizing dish that is haggis.

Fun for the whole family included musical acts, highland dancing and games, and other local food vendors.

The festival ran from Aug. 10 until Aug. 12.

This event is the oldest of its kind in North America.