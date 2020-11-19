KITCHENER -- A Fergus man is that much closer to being a millionaire after a major windfall from an instant lottery game.

According to a news release from the OLG, William Mackenzie won $700,000 on the Bigger Spin Instant game.

At first he said he told OLG staff that he didn't know what he had won.

"I didn't know the minimum prize amount was $500,000!"

The 59-year-old man called his sister to tell her the news. He planned to save his winnings for his retirement, some home renovations and a new truck.

"It's nice to win at this stage in my life," he said.

The $10 ticket includes an instant and a virtual component. The former offers an instant cash prize of between $10 and $150,000, or a SPIN prize.

The spin prize can return the same outcome, or can result in a BIGGER SPIN, which offers prizes between $500,000 and $1 million.

Mackenzie's ticket was purchased at C H Convenience on Tower Street in Fergus.