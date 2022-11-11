Fergus high school placed in hold and secure after report of young person with weapon nearby

Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college

Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.

    BREAKING | 3 injured in shooting near Laval college

    Three people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the College Montmorency in Laval, police say. Police have set up a perimeter around the school, which is in a lockdown as officers search for a suspect.

