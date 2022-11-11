Fergus high school placed in hold and secure after report of young person with weapon nearby

Centre Wellington District High School (CWDHS) in Fergus was placed on a brief hold and secure Friday afternoon after a weapons call nearby.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a report of a young person with a weapon in the area around 2:15 p.m.

The school was placed in hold and secure, meaning classes continued as normal but outside doors were locked, around 2:25 p.m., the Upper Grand District School Board said.

The board said the young person involved was not a student at CWDHS.

The hold and secure was lifted around 2:50 p.m. after police told school administrators the individual had been apprehended, the board said.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests, butadded there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them.