KITCHENER -- The Fergus Agricultural Society has cancelled its annual fall fair for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board decided to cancel the Fergus Fall Fair, scheduled for September, along with Breakfast on the Farm in June.

“Given the current COVID-19 framework, we recognize that large scale events like ours are not likely to be permitted for the remainder of the year,” newly appointed President Tayler Black said in a news release. “While we are saddened to announce cancellations again this year, the health and safety of our community continues to be top priority.”

The group plans to continue monitoring the pandemic and will work with Centre Wellington officials on alternative events this year.

“We have a passionate group of volunteers who are already discussing possible ways to celebrate agriculture and our community this year, whether that be virtually or through smaller in-person events,” Black said in the release.

The Fergus Fall Fair celebrated its 183rd anniversary during its last event in September 2019. The event showcases local agriculture, food and talent.