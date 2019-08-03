

CTV Kitchener





In a 24-hour span the Guelph Community Health Centre says there were 12 overdoses in the city.

They all happened from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

Fentanyl is suspected in all 12 cases, the centre says.

Three of the overdoses happened at its consumption and services treatment site.

They do not believe anyone has died from the overdoses, but they were not certain.

Three other people overdosed on white fentanyl two weeks ago, prompting an alert from public health.

Police have not said whether the latest incidents were also connected to that batch.