

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been charged with possession for trafficking after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Regional police arrested him on March 1 at an address on Highland Road West in Kitchener.

The service’s drugs and firearms branch, along with the emergency response team, took him into custody.

As a result of the investigation, police say they seized a “large quantity” of what they believed to be fentanyl.

The accused, 29, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

His name was not released, and no court date was provided.