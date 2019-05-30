

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been charged in connection to a robbery and drug seizure in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to Queen Street South around 2:40 a.m. Thursday for reports of a robbery.

The victim, 23, was walking in the area when he was sprayed with an aerosol weapon and robbed at knifepoint. He suffered minor physical injuries.

The male and female suspect fled the area.

Police arrested the pair shortly after. While investigating, police seized six knives, a fake gun and about $4,700 worth of suspected fentanyl and meth.

A Kitchener man and woman, 34 and 24 respectively, were charged with a number of offences.

Those include robbery with a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons and possession for the purpose of trafficking.