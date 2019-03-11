Featured
Fentanyl, meth seized during traffic stop
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 11:54AM EDT
Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Waterloo.
Regional police stopped a vehicle in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Margaret Avenue North on the evening of March 9.
A Kitchener male, 51, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
In the process, police seized an estimated $2,000 worth of suspected was fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Two Waterloo men, 55 and 57, were arrested as well. All three males have been charged with drug-related offences.
Their names were not released.