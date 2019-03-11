

CTV Kitchener





Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Waterloo.

Regional police stopped a vehicle in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Margaret Avenue North on the evening of March 9.

A Kitchener male, 51, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

In the process, police seized an estimated $2,000 worth of suspected was fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Two Waterloo men, 55 and 57, were arrested as well. All three males have been charged with drug-related offences.

Their names were not released.