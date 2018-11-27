

CTV Kitchener





Two females have been charged after fentanyl, meth and stolen tools were allegedly recovered at a RIDE check in Aberfoyle.

It happened on Nov. 22 at Brock Road South at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police said a black pickup truck entered the RIDE check, and during the conversation, the officers formed the opinion that the two females in the vehicle were in possession of illegal drugs.

They were then arrested.

The vehicle was then searched, and police said they recovered drugs and stolen tools.

Both individuals were found to have breached court orders, as well.

Amanda Marilyn Wright, 28 of Guelph, was charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of meth and stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Ashlee Marie Gagnon, 18 and also of Guelph, faced the same charges, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

Both were held for bail.