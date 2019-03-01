Featured
Fentanyl, meth, cash seized after warrant executed
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 10:42AM EST
Two people have been arrested in connection a drug investigation in Cambridge.
Regional police carried out a warrant in the area of Winston Boulevard on Thursday.
About $12,000 of suspected fentanyl and another $2,000 in suspected meth were seized, along with $7,000 in cash.
A Cambridge male and female, both 23, were arrested and are facing several drug-related offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.
They were not named.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.