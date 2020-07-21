Advertisement
Fentanyl, cocaine among drugs seized by police during traffic stop
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 2:15PM EDT
Waterloo regional police seized drugs during a traffic stop on July 20, 2020 (Supplied: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Police have charged two men after officers seized drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, during traffic stop on Monday night.
Officers pulled over a vehicle on Lorraine Avenue in Kitchener for safety infractions around 11:20 p.m. According to police, there were large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, psilocybin and fentanyl in the vehicle, along with cash.
A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Kitchener, were arrested for multiple drug offences. Police say they were held for a show cause hearing.