KITCHENER -- Guelph police seized more than $45,000 worth of drugs following an investigation into alleged trafficking in the west end of the city.

Police say they performed a warrant at a home around 3 a.m. Friday. They recovered $4,990 in cash, along with 14.3 grams of fentanyl, 47.15 grams of cocaine, 449.06 grams of crystal meth and 611.3 grams of illicit cannabis. The drugs are worth $45,400, according to police.

Officials said they also seized weapons, stolen credit cards, identity documents and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old Guelph woman and 36-year-old Cambridge man were charged in the investigation.

They were held for a bail hearing.