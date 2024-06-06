Fentanyl and cocaine seized during traffic stop, Brantford residents charged
Two people from Brantford have been charged after they were pulled over by Six Nations Police on May 22.
Officers stopped the pair after a vehicle was spotted speeding along Sour Springs Road.
Police said the driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested and a large quantity of cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl were seized.
They believe the driver was impaired at the time of the arrest.
Two 24-year-old people from Brantford are facing several drug trafficking related charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.
