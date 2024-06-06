KITCHENER
    • Fentanyl and cocaine seized during traffic stop, Brantford residents charged

    File photo of Six Nations Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon) File photo of Six Nations Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
    Two people from Brantford have been charged after they were pulled over by Six Nations Police on May 22.

    Officers stopped the pair after a vehicle was spotted speeding along Sour Springs Road.

    Police said the driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested and a large quantity of cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl were seized.

    They believe the driver was impaired at the time of the arrest.

    Two 24-year-old people from Brantford are facing several drug trafficking related charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

