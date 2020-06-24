KITCHENER -- Three people are facing multiple charges after police say they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, pills and a machete from a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says that officers saw a stolen vehicle using fraudulent plates on Cedar Street in Kitchener. The man driving the vehicle and his two female passengers were arrested.

Police say they also found fentanyl, methamphetamine and pills in the vehicle. A machete was also "within reach of the driver."

Police say the man was prohibited from owning a weapon or driving a motor vehicle in Ontario.

A 31-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman were all charged in connection to the stolen vehicle, along with possessing drugs for the purpose to trafficking.