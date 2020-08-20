WATERLOO -- What was called in as a minor fender bender for Guelph police reportedly ended up involving a chase on foot and a number of charges handed out to an area man.

Officers responded to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Fountain Street, where no injuries were reported.

Police say driver of a motorcycle involved in the collision refused to identify himself or remove his helmet.

He reportedly tried to start his bike back up and leave, but officers took the keys out.

The driver was identified and discovered to have a warrant out for his arrest, according to officials.

Police say there was a short foot chase before a 26-year-old man from Guelph was arrested. He has been charged with operation while prohibited, escape of lawful custody, possession of fentanyl, failing to remain, driving a vehicle with no plates, and owning a vehicle with no insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 1.