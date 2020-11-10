KITCHENER -- A female youth was allegedly sexually assaulted after a man picked her up and drove her to a Cambridge mall.

The incident happened on Nov. 8 at around 11:30 a.m. According to police, the girl was walking in the area of Pinnacle Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener when a man in red, four-door sedan offered her a ride. Police say she was driven to Cambridge Centre Mall, and the man sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.

According to police, the girl didn't suffer any physical injuries in the incident.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man between 30 and 40 years old with black hair and a thin build. He was wearing a grey zip-up sweater and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.