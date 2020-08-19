KITCHENER -- Police have arrested two youths after a girl was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Preston Parkway and King Street East in Cambridge for a report of a disturbance.

According to police, a female youth had suffered multiple stab wounds and she was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two youths have been arrested in relation to the incident. Police say a third youth is still outstanding.