Authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault at the University of Guelph.

Police say it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old female was reportedly sexually assaulted while waiting at a coffee shop.

She did not sustain any physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers instead.