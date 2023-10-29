Female sexually assaulted by male wearing black mask in Waterloo: WRPS
Police are appealing for information after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in Waterloo by a male wearing a black mask.
Waterloo regional police say between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a female was walking in the area of Columbia Street West and Hagey Boulevard when she was approached by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her.
Police say they believe the suspect was wearing a full-face black costume mask.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen a male in a similar mask in the University District is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
