KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Female sexually assaulted by male wearing black mask in Waterloo: WRPS

    Waterloo regional police say the male who sexually assaulted a female in Waterloo on Friday is believed to have been wearing a full-face black costume mask similar to the one shown. (Submitted: WRPS) Waterloo regional police say the male who sexually assaulted a female in Waterloo on Friday is believed to have been wearing a full-face black costume mask similar to the one shown. (Submitted: WRPS)

    Police are appealing for information after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in Waterloo by a male wearing a black mask.

    Waterloo regional police say between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a female was walking in the area of Columbia Street West and Hagey Boulevard when she was approached by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her.

    Police say they believe the suspect was wearing a full-face black costume mask.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen a male in a similar mask in the University District is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News