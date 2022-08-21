Female robbed at knifepoint in Cambridge

A 39-year-old female in Cambridge was robbed at knifepoint after being approached by two unknown men, according to Waterloo regional police

On Aug. 20, around 9:40 a.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Water Street North after a female reported being approached by two unknown males while walking in the area.

Police said one of the males was brandishing a knife and demanded the female's backpack. The males then fled the area.

The female was uninjured.

The first male was described as white, in his late 20s, approximately 5-foot-10" to six feet tall, clean-shaven, and was last seen wearing a winter hat, a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

The second male was described as white, in his early 30s, approximately six feet tall, with scruffy facial hair. The male was last seen wearing a red and black ball cap, a black t-shirt with a long sleeve black shirt underneath.