Female cyclist dead after being hit by transport truck in downtown Cambridge
Police say the 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. Friday. (Source: Matt Ethier/ CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 9:51AM EDT
A cyclist is dead in Cambridge after being struck by a transport truck at the intersection of Ainsley Street and Dickson Street.
Police say the 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. Friday.
The intersection will be closed for at least three to four hours while police investigate.
A part of the investigation will be checking the transport truck for any mechanical issues.
There is no information about potential charges at this time.