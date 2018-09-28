

CTV Kitchener





A cyclist is dead in Cambridge after being struck by a transport truck at the intersection of Ainsley Street and Dickson Street.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. Friday.

The intersection will be closed for at least three to four hours while police investigate.

A part of the investigation will be checking the transport truck for any mechanical issues.

There is no information about potential charges at this time.