'Felt like something was missing': Victim impact statements read in court in tragic double-fatal crash

Victim impact statements were read in court on Wednesday morning at the sentencing hearing for a youth charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021.

On Jan. 31, 2021, Susan Lodge was driving home with her three children when a crash in North Dumfries took two of their lives.

Evan, 12, died on scene. Amanda, 10, was resuscitated on scene but remained in a coma and died a few days later in hospital.

Alyssa, 9, and the mother, Susan, survived.

In July 2021, Waterloo regional police laid charges in connection to the double-fatal crash.

The 17-year-old driver of a Toyota RAV4 involved in the crash was arrested and charged.

The man from Cambridge is now 19-years-old. His name is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He pleaded guilty to three charges, two counts of careless driving causing death and one count of careless driving causing bodily harm.

The accused was originally charged with dangerous driving, but police were unable to find any evidence that he was distracted. The statement of facts concludes weather did not play a role and failing to stop at a stop sign was the reason for the crash.

Victim impact statements were read in court on Tuesday, including from some very young friends of the family.

“Since I did a lot of things with Amanda, those things became harder to do after she died. Walking to school, doing work in partners, just being without her all felt weird,” said Olive, the 12-year-old best friend of Amanda.

“Going to school and trying to have fun with friends, felt like something was missing. It was Evan. He wasn’t there with us,” Evan’s friend Matthew told the courtroom.

Sentencing is expected on Tuesday.

The Lodge family spoke to CTV News in July, 2021, and said they are looking to the future to help with healing.

"I am making a conscious choice to continue and put one foot in front of the other, and I have to for Alyssa," Susan said.