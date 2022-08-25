Fees for children in licenced home care to be cut by 25 per cent in Waterloo Region

The cost for children under six in licenced home childcare is going down by a quarter.

The Region of Waterloo approved lowering fees by 25 per cent for children under the age of six who go to licenced home childcare in the area.

Reduced rates will begin in September. Retroactive rebates of 25 per cent will be provided to parents who were using home childcare from April to August.

The lowered fees are the first phase of the Canada Wide Early Learning and Child Care Program.