Four people from Waterloo Region are $25,000 richer after winning $100,000 on an ENCORE Lotto Max draw.

Heather Leu of Baden, Danny Bresseau of Waterloo and Jeffrey Bright and Ryan Payne, both of Kitchener, celebrated the win.

“It’s really cool – it feels unreal,” the group told OLG officials while collecting their prize in Toronto.

The group plans on using the money on vacation plans, golfing, home renovations and rainy day funds.

They won their prize a few months ago in the Dec. 21 draw.

“I couldn’t wait to tell the guys that we won,” remembered Leu. She says they had been talking about checking their tickets at work when she walked over to the convenience store.

The ticket was bought at Mars Convenience on Snyder’s Road in Baden.

Last week, a Kitchener woman won $1 million in a lottery draw.