

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





From closed campuses to poor road conditions, the Region of Waterloo took a beating this weekend during a spring storm.

According to Environment Canada it was in fact a historic ice storm, with experts noting in the last few decades there was no event to rival this one so late in the spring.

The storm forced closures of community parks, trails, local churches, and even closed campuses and cancelled exams at local universities and colleges.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro reported an outage in the Doon Area of Kitchener that initially affected over 2,000 residents.

According to Waterloo Regional Police there were close to 24 collisions Saturday due to the storm, and seven by noon on Sunday.

The City of Guelph has even scheduled a “plow out” for 6 p.m. Sunday evening and asking drivers to move their parked cars off the street.

The freezing rain is expected to turn into heavy rain overnight, with the forecast calling for up to 30 mm.

The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning that the high levels of rain could lead to localized flooding and rising river levels.

They are asking residents to clear off the tops of catch basins in front of their homes to help with the water flow.

With reporting from CTV’s Heather Senoran