Waterloo Region is getting a 1.6 per cent share of an $11.8-billion fund for infrastructure development in Ontario.

The federal government announced Friday that the region would receive up to $187 million over 10 years from the federal fund, which was announced earlier in the week. The province will add more than $154 million to this total.

The federal funds will cover up to 40 per cent of new infrastructure projects, with the province kicking in $10 billion for 33 per cent of the projects. Municipalities will be on the hook for the remaining 27 per cent.

Waterloo Region’s $341 million is specifically to be put toward “new urban transit networks and service extensions."