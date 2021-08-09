KITCHENER -- The federal government is installing 46 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Waterloo Region.

Funding of $230,000 from the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program will be used to install the new chargers. The Region of Waterloo, the Townships of Wellesley and Wilmot, and the Cities of Waterloo, Cambridge and Kitchener are also providing $580,000 to support the initiative.

The chargers will be available for public use by Jan. 31, 2022.

More $1 billion in federal funding has been spent on EV infrastructure since 2015.

The program supports the federal government’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.