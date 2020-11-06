KITCHENER -- International students will now be allowed to register to travel for their studies at Wilfrid Laurier University, following what school officials call a "rigorous review process" from the provincial and federal governments.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the school said that its COVID-19 readiness plan had been approved by both levels of government, opening the door for students who meet the government's requirements for entering the country to come to Laurier.

Those students can now register to come to Canada for their studies.

Students who meet the criteria will be quarantined for 14 days in a designated residence at the school's Waterloo campus. That goes for students who would be studying at the Brantford campus, too.

Once they clear the process, they'll be allowed to move into their local housing.