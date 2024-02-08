Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent K-W

Police are on the hunt for a federal offender known to visit Kitchener-Waterloo.

According to a Wednesday release from OPP, 55-year-old Nathan Herman is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

He's described as mixed race, 5'7, around 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has one tattoo on his right upper arm – a boxing glove with wings – and one on his left that says "Ashley".

He's serving a two-year, three-month sentence for weapons and trafficking related offenses.

Herman is also known to frequent Barrie and London.