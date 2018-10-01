

CTV Kitchener





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender.

Colin Willson was serving a five year, seven month sentence for public mischief, four counts of possession of schedule I and II substances, break and enter and assault causing bodily harm.

The warrant was issued after he breached his statutory release.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 33 years old, five feet eight inches and 170 pounds.

A news release said that he has a tattoo of a cross on his right shoulder and a tattoo of the word, “LOYALTY” on his right hand.

Provincial police said he was known to frequent the Windsor and Essex County areas.