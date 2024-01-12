KITCHENER
    Federal offender at large captured in Paris, Ont.

    A federal offender who has been unlawfully at large since Nov. 9, 2023 has been captured in Paris.

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (R.O.P.E.) found Trevor Charlton and arrested him.

    He is a serving a four-year, eight-month and 13-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to comply with order – bound to comply, failure to comply with order – at large, and uttering threats to cause death/harm.

    The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad thanks the public and media for their assistance in this investigation.

