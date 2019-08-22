The federal government has announced plans to support a new transitional housing project in Kitchener that helps those living with homelessness and addictions.

The government has committed to contributing $464,000 for the project, which will provide nine bedrooms for men and women in need.

The transitional housing is owned and operated by The Working Centre at 115 Water St. N.

It will include extensive 24-hour on-site medical and healing support services, aimed to help those battling addiction.

"Some of the work we are doing right now, we have people in motels. We have nurses visiting them in motels. It is a costly solution. If we had a place like this you can see that we can centralize some that," says Stephanie Mancini, a coordinator at The Working Centre.

The additional bedrooms will be added to the back of the building, with construction for that expected to start in the fall.