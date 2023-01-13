Federal government announces $360 million National Quantum Strategy in Waterloo region

The government of Canada is launching a new $360 million National Quantum Strategy to create more jobs and advance quantum technologies, which it says could include more effective drug design, better climate forecasting, improved navigation and innovations in clean technologies.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne was on hand for the announcement at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo on Friday morning.

The Perimeter Institute is a research centre with experts in foundational theoretical physics.

“We’re investing so Canada can be at the forefront of science,” said Champagne.

The strategy will focus on three main areas – computing hardware and software, communications and sensors – and will see investments in research, talent and commercialization.

A new Quantum Advisory Council was also formed to provide independent advice on the next steps.

The group includes Raymond Laflamme, an expert with the University of Waterloo and Perimeter Institute.

The minister said its researchers, like those at the Perimeter Institute, will shape the future of quantum technologies.

“We're investing so that our researchers and interpreters and many of you, the best and brightest here, can help create innovations and technology that the world will need. And I trust each and every one of you to change the world,” Champagne said.

According to a 2020 study by the National Research Council of Canada, it’s estimated by 2045, the Canadian quantum industry will be worth $139 billion and will account for more than 200,000 jobs.