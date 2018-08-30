

CTV Kitchener





Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna made a stop in Waterloo Region Thursday to discuss climate change and the economy.

McKenna met with Waterloo Region’s mayors at Kitchener City Hall around 10 a.m.

The meeting itself was closed to the media, but afterwards McKenna says they discussed the importance of investing in smart projects to reduce emissions.

"Unfortunately there have been cuts by the Ford government to programs run by cities, programs to save people and businesses money, hospitals money, and schools. And so we're just discussing how we can continue to support these projects that are really helping cities reinvest in people," said McKenna.

While she was in the region McKenna also toured an LRT train and the City Hall Station, before making another stop in Guelph Thursday afternoon.