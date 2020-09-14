KITCHENER -- As the weather cools down and Halloween slowly approaches, the Fear Farm is getting ready to open to the public safely.

Staff have been preparing nearly 100 acres of outdoor space at Snyder’s Family Farm near Ayr for weeks with sets and spaces to be physically distanced.

“Fear Farm has moved completely outside this year,” said co-owner Meghan Snyder. “The focus is going to be on VIP and small numbers. We’re all making sacrifices certainly in COVID, but I think people are actually going to come out and really enjoy this experience. It’s different but unique.”

New features at the farm include the haunted outdoor walk and sunset campfire experience.

Tickets for Fear Farm go on sale in late September.