WATERLOO – Fire officials were stuck on one side of the LRT line early Tuesday morning because of a faulty LRT arm.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at Northfield Station as emergency crews were on their way to a medical emergency.

The exact details of the medical emergency are not clear, but crews from the Waterloo Fire Department came across the roadblock.

Emergency officials are not able to go on the tracks when the lights are flashing.

They were forced to call in backup from the station on the other side.

It's not clear what the reason is for the faulty arm, but the fire chief is concerned it could be related to weather.