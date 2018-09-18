

CTV Kitchener





A Rockwood family surprised their son by building him a miniature school bus.

This weekend, parents Shelly and Colin Craig revealed the big yellow birthday gift to Dylan who is in grade 11 and lives with special needs.

The bus is custom built from a snowblower and drives at a good pace for Dylan.

It was kept a secret for months.

After seeing his siblings get their driver’s licenses, Dylan asked if his dad could build him a bus to drive.

The bus has yellow paint and custom decals to make it look authentic.