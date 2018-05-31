

CTV Kitchener





An infant was asleep as a fire broke out Tuesday evening at a home on Fairground Road south of Tillsonburg.

At the time of the fire, Norfolk County firefighters say, the parents of the child were outside of the home. The father initially noticed flames through a kitchen window. He immediately ran in to save the baby and managed to quickly exit the home.

Firefighters arrived shortly after the family of three escaped, around 8 p.m. to see heavy smoke rising from the ground floor windows. Following an aggressive firefight they were able to bring the flames under control.

“The firefighters did a phenomenal job fighting this fire,” said deputy fire chief Gord Stilwell. Firefighters from four different Norfolk County fire stations were on scene.

The cost of the damage for Tuesday night’s fire is estimated at $200,000. It is unknown whether or not the family had insurance.

The fire department would like to remind people that cooking is a leading cause of home fires and that it should never be left unattended.

“We are very grateful that all members of this family are safe today,” says Norfolk County fire prevention officer Michael Atkins.