Father and son kayakers rescued in Elora Gorge Conservation Area

Firefighters in the midst of a water rescue in Elora Gorge Park. (Twiiter: @karnDC2) (Oct. 14, 2021) Firefighters in the midst of a water rescue in Elora Gorge Park. (Twiiter: @karnDC2) (Oct. 14, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver