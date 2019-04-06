

CTV Kitchener





Dwight Walton and his father Irvin Maracle were in a Brantford courtroom for sentencing on Friday.

The two are charged in the death of 16-year-old Ashton Vanery, who was killed in 2016 in a triple shooting on Cheifswood Road, south of Ohsweken.

The two were originally charged with first-degree murder, but later pled guilty to manslaughter.

Two other men were injured in the shooting.

"The agreed statement of facts speaks to there being an argument over a small drug debt that unfortunately escalates to what's happened here today," said defence lawyer Lindsay Daviau.

Family and friends of Vanevry filled the courtroom, with some crying as victim impact statements were read out.

Vanery’s mother’s statement read: "The loss of a child is horrendous, but the way that my son’s life was taken has devastated me. There isn't a day that I don't think of Ashton and wish that I could hear his voice."

“We will never see Ashton graduate or have a wife and children," said Vanery’s aunt’s statement. "So many what ifs, so many emotions, so many unanswered questions."

Vanery’s cousin’s statement read: "Ashton's unrecognizable face will stay with me forever."

“I can't emphasize enough how tragic this is for everybody involved,” said Daviau. “A young man has lost his life and some finality would be what we're looking for."

Both Walton and Maracle were quiet throughout the sentencing.

When asked by Justice Arrell if they had anything to say, Maracle replied in part: "I've messed up a lot of people. I'm very sorry for this."

"I would like to say I'm very sorry to the family,” said Walton. I did not mean to harm or kill anyone that day, especially Ashton because he was a friend."

The two men will be sentenced May 31.