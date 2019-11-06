

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge.

Officers were called to Townline Road between Saginaw Parkway and Stonebrook Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday after an SUV and car collided.

Officers on scene say an SUV travelling southbound on Townline struck the northbound car.

Police confirmed to CTV News early Wednesday evening that one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Later Wednesday evening, officers on scene confirmed that the driver of the car had died in hospital.

They say the driver of the SUV was taken to local hospital and is under suspicion of impaired driving.

Officers say they are also investigating the possibility the SUV may have been involved in a hit and run earlier in the evening off Saginaw Parkway.

A section of Townline remains closed while the Traffic Services Unit investigates.