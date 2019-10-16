

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





One person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Wellington County.

OPP, fire services, and paramedics were called to the incident at the intersection of Wellington Road 16 and Highway 89 just before midnight on Tuesday.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was transported from the crash east of Mount Forest to a local hospital. They later succumbed to their injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.

OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigators remain on the scene. The road will be closed until further notice.